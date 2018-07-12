England team look set to get Downing Street reception

England’s World Cup squad look set to win a Downing Street reception in their honour when they return from Russia.

Number 10 is to discuss the move with the FA after Theresa May heaped praise on England manager Gareth Southgate after the team’s thrilling World Cup run.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “We would certainly like to host a reception for the England football team who did so well in Russia and that is something that we are going to talk to the FA about.”