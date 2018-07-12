England’s World Cup exit passed largely without trouble – police chief

Ugly scenes which followed – and marred – England’s win over Sweden at the World Cup were not repeated after the Three Lions’ defeat to Croatia. Police were hoping to avoid a second serving of the alcohol-fuelled offending at the weekend when over-excited fans clambered over cars, buses and emergency vehicles. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 387 football-related incidents were recorded at the weekend, mostly alcohol-related disorder.

But Wednesday evening passed more peacefully with police saying the vast majority of fans left pubs and parks “with their heads held high and without issue”. The Metropolitan Police’s Football Unit said there were a “small number of incidents and arrests” and thanked people for “making our job tonight easier”. In Nottingham, where a taxi was smashed up after the 2-0 quarter-final victory against Sweden, more officers were drafted in – and some rest days cancelled – to quell any disorder.

