Father of teenager who was left to die ‘suffering a living nightmare’

The father of a teenager who was left to “rot to death” in his own home is suffering a “living nightmare”, a judge sentencing the youngster’s mother and grandmother has been told.

Jordan Burling, 18, was said to have resembled the victim of a Second World War death camp when paramedics found him weighing just 6st, lying lifeless on a makeshift bed in his Leeds house, Leeds Crown Court has heard.

His 45-year-old mother Dawn Cranston and grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, were found guilty of manslaughter earlier this week.