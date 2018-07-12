Former Irish rugby captain in Orange parade visit

Former Irish rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll was among visitors to an Orange parade in Co Armagh.

He was in the village of Loughgall which hosted the flagship event for the Orange Order’s annual July 12 commemoration this year.

Orange Order member Aaron Willis from Loughgall said O’Driscoll got a very warm welcome, and that as a sports fan he was particularly excited to see him.

“We were just getting off the bus to line up for the parade when we saw him,” he told the Press Association.

“Then one of the guys asked him if he wanted to have a go on a lambeg drum. Everyone was so excited to see him and asking to get their picture taken with him, and he seemed to be enjoying himself which is the main thing.”

Co Armagh man Ivor Whitten snapped a selfie with the sporting star just before the main parade started.