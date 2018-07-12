Fresh, confident and Southgate – the key words to describe England team

England may have looked “confident” during their World Cup campaign but Croatia were the ones to “dominate” in Wednesday night’s match, setting them up for a final against “formidable” France.

These are among the most popular words used to describe teams in this summer’s tournament, according to research by Cambridge University Press.

Researchers have mined more than 12 million words of international media coverage – including newspaper articles and blogs – over the last month to discover the words associated with each team.

Unsurprisingly, “Southgate” is one of the top three words linked to England, with the manager becoming a national hero, while the other two are “fresh” and “confident”.