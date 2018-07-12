Ghost particle discovery could solve century old cosmic ray mystery

A single ghost-like sub-atomic particle captured on Earth after a journey of four billion light years could help solve a cosmological conundrum that has vexed scientists for more than 100 years. The path taken by the high energy neutrino, the first of its type ever detected, was traced to its likely source, a distant galaxy with a giant black hole at its heart. Its appearance provides a smoking gun that may help astronomers finally unravel the century-old riddle of high energy cosmic rays. The rays, consisting of fast moving elementary particles, rain down on Earth from space posing a threat to astronauts and even the crews and passengers of commercial jets. But how they are created and where they come from has been an enduring mystery.

The IceCube laboratory at the South Pole, where scientists made the first ever detection of a high-energy neutrino. Credit: The IceCube Collaboration/PA

The neutrino discovery, reported in the journal Science, points towards one likely origin, powerful jets of accelerated particles fired from the poles of rapidly rotating supermassive black holes. Beyond cosmic rays, the discovery opens up a whole new way of looking at the universe via a “third messenger”, the first two being light photons and newly detected gravitational waves.

The neutrino was detected on September 22 last year by the IceCube observatory, a huge facility sunk a mile beneath the South Pole. Here, a grid of more than 5,000 super-sensitive sensors picked up the characteristic blue “Cherenkov” light emitted as the neutrino interacted with the ice. Having almost no mass and passing right through planets, stars and anything else in its way, the particle travelled in a straight line from its point of origin to Earth. As a result, astronomers were able to track its trajectory back across billions of light years to its probable source.

Position of blazar TXS 0506+056 near the constellation of Orion. Credit: The IceCube Collaboration/PA