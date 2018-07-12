Girl, 17, dies after stabbing in Camberwell, south London

A 17-year-old girl has died following a stabbing in Camberwell, south London, Scotland Yard has said.

Officers were called to a home in Brisbane Street at 12.16pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were also called but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been made aware of the girl’s death.

A 21-year-old man, who was known to the girl, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a south London police station.

A crime scene is in place at the address but there are no road closures, police said.