Harry marks 100 days to go until Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has appeared in a video marking 100 days to go until Sydney’s Invictus Games. Harry, who founded the sports competition for wounded, injured and ill former and current servicemen and women, read a line from the classic poem which inspired the tournament’s name.

Members of the Games’ community in Australia took it in turns to deliver lines from William Ernest Henley’s Invictus, which champions strength during times of adversity. Harry, dressed in an open-necked black shirt and pictured against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, said the final words: “I am captain of my soul.” The last two lines of the poem – “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul” – have become the rallying cry for the Games’ competitors. Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will be travelling to Sydney in October to cheer on those taking part.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada Credit: Danny Lawson/PA