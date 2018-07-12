Jury retires to consider verdicts in National Action trial

A jury has retired to consider verdicts in the trial of an alleged National Action member who plotted to murder his local MP.

Jack Renshaw bought a 19in Gladius knife to kill Rosie Cooper and a police officer he had a grudge against, the Old Bailey has heard.

The 23-year-old revealed his plans at a meeting in the Friar Penketh pub in Warrington on July 1 last year, jurors have heard.

He was allegedly given the go-ahead to kill Ms Cooper on behalf of National Action by leader Christopher Lythgoe, 32, who told him not to “f*** it up”.