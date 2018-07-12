Key questions on battle to take over Sky

The battle to seize control of Sky has thrust the pay TV giant to the centre of a global tussle between media giants Walt Disney and Comcast.

Here we look at the key questions in a complicated takeover saga and what it means for Sky customers.

– Why are 21st Century Fox and Comcast fighting it out to snap up Sky?

Fox owner Rupert Murdoch has long wanted to seize full control of Sky, having previously made an attempt to buy it out in 2011.

But his latest move to buy the remaining 61% stake not already owned by Fox is part of a much bigger picture.

Since Fox made its original £11.7 billion bid in December 2016, it has agreed to sell a major chunk of its business including the existing 39% Sky stake to US film behemoth Walt Disney.

If it can win the battle to buy Sky before the Disney deal closes, then Disney will take full ownership of Sky when it closes its own takeover of the Fox assets.

Media and telecoms group Comcast – which owns NBC Universal and is the largest cable operator in the US – has since entered the fray, with a rival bid not just for Sky but also for the Fox assets being offloaded by the Murdoch family.