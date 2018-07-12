- ITV Report
-
Man arrested for punching police horse after England World Cup exit
A man has been arrested after punching a horse following England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.
Avon and Somerset Police were patrolling the streets of Weston-super-Mare during and after Wednesday night’s match, along with police horses Quantock and Jubilee.
The force said that after dealing with a disorder at the end of the match, a man assaulted an officer and punched Quantock.
The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage for punching the horse.
Later, the force tweeted a picture of the two horses in their paddock.
“Quantock is well and we hope our colleagues who were assaulted last night are ok this morning too,” the force said.