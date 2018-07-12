Morrisons trials plastic deposit return scheme in supermarkets

Supermarket chain Morrisons is trialling vending machines for the return of single-use plastic bottles to reduce their impact on the environment.

The two reverse vending machines will be in the retailer’s stores in Skipton, North Yorkshire, and Lindsayfield, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, for six months and will allow customers to deposit bottles in return for points coupons.

The machines accept all plastic bottles that have a barcode and Morrisons own-brand bottles that may not have one.

Customers can return a maximum of 20 bottles a day and receive 100 Morrisons More points in the form of a coupon which can be spent in store for each one.

They can also choose to donate a 10p cash alternative to the supermarket’s charity partner, CLIC Sargent.