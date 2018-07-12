Mother and grandmother jailed for killing teenager who ‘rotted to death’

The mother and grandmother of a teenager who was allowed to “rot to death” on an inflatable mattress have been jailed for four years and three years respectively.

Jordan Burling was said to have resembled the victim of a Second World War death camp when paramedics found him lying on a makeshift bed in his Leeds home, weighing just 6st (38kg).

His 45-year-old mother, Dawn Cranston, and his grandmother, Denise Cranston, 70, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday after they were found guilty of manslaughter earlier this week.