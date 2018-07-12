No regrets for fan who had ‘England 2018 World Cup Winners’ tattoo

He created headlines after getting himself inked with the prediction long before the harrowing 2-1 extra time defeat to Croatia in the semi-final.

Jamie Richardson was certain the Three Lions would win the Jules Rimet trophy after having “a premonition” during the 6-1 win over Panama.

A proud football fan who had “England 2018 World Cup Winners” tattooed on his stomach insisted he had no regrets and will not have it removed.

Mr Richardson, from Alerton Bywater, West Yorkshire, said: “I have absolutely no regrets at all.

“I’m extremely proud to be an Englishman.”

“It’s better to have believed and to have lost than not to have believed at all.”

Mr Richardson said well-wishers were buying him drinks for getting the bold inking and added: “I will never, ever get rid of this tattoo, no matter

what.”

He insisted, like the Three Lions anthem, that football had indeed come home, despite the defeat, because of the patriotic feeling the young squad

had created back home.

And he urged the players to go on and win the third place play-off on Saturday.

Mr Richardson added: “Every one of them lads are winners, I would love to shake them by the hand when they come home.”