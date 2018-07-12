Once controversial Orange Order parade passes off peacefully in Belfast

A previously controversial Orange Order feeder parade in Belfast has passed off without incident.

The early morning procession along the Crumlin Road once sparked riots following its evening return, amid a dispute with nationalist residents.

However, the impasse was resolved in 2016 following agreement between the Orange Order and the residents.

On Thursday, the parade passed the Ardoyne shops peacefully amid a low-key police presence as Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly looked on.

The main parade set off from Belfast Orange Hall at Carlisle Circus in the north of the city at 10am before making its way into the city centre.

Hundreds of Orange men and women accompanied by 60 musical bands took part.