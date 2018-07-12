Pair arrested over Ava-May Littleboy inflatable trampoline death

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a three-year-old girl was thrown from a seaside inflatable trampoline and died.

Ava-May Littleboy died in hospital after the incident at the beach in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, on July 1.

The pair are in their 40s and from the Great Yarmouth area, Norfolk Police said.

They are awaiting questioning at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

A post-mortem examination recorded that Ava-May died of a head injury.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” before the inflatable “apparently burst”.