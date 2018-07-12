Pilots’ strike achieved nothing, says Ryanair

Ryanair has said a strike by Irish pilots achieved nothing. The comments came after a number of the company’s pilots took part in a 24-hour strike over their conditions of employment. Up to 30 flights were cancelled on Thursday affecting some 5,000 passengers.

Ryanair pilots took part in a 24-hour strike over conditions of employment Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The budget airline said that most of their customers impacted by the strike were offered alternative transport or refunds. The company’s management and the union Forsa held marathon talks on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the issues but the talks broke down and the strike went ahead. In a statement, Ryanair said that all 262 of its flights to and from Irish airports on Thursday were “operating as normal”.

Talks between Ryanair’s management and the union Forsa broke down on Wednesday Credit: Niall Carson/PA