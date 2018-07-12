Police called as Build-A-Bear offer causes ‘carnage’ at Belfast shop

Police were called to a Build-A-Bear store in Belfast to maintain order amid chaotic scenes as parents and children queued for a cut-price offer. Staff were forced to close the store in the Victoria Square complex due to “safety concerns” as customers turned up en masse to avail themselves of the ‘pay your age’ deal. The episode unfolded on what is otherwise a very quiet day on the commercial front in Belfast, as many shops close for the Twelfth of July Orange Order commemorations. But queues stretched long outside the Build-A-Bear store in the morning as adults sought to pay the age of their children in Sterling for stuffed toys that usually retail for much more.

Shortly before lunch the police had to be called amid reports of arguments over queue jumping and claims of staff being physically accosted. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they attended at around 12.40pm to “maintain order”. A spokesman added: “No offences have been detected at this time.” Elizabeth McGrogan, 37, brought her six year old daughter to the event. She said a holiday outing turned to “carnage”. Ms McGrogan, who is 39 weeks pregnant, had been standing in the queue for three hours when she realised trouble had broken out near the shop door. “It was mayhem,” she said.

A closed sign on the window of the Build-A-Bear store in Belfast Credit: Niall Carson/PA