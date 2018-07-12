Donald Trump touches down on UK soil for first visit

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Donald Trump has touched down on UK soil as his highly-anticipated working visit begins.

The US president landed at Stansted Airport on Thursday afternoon with First Lady Melania, just a couple of hours after delivering a speech to Nato in Brussels.

He was then whisked away by helicopter and stopped shortly after to visit the US Ambassador's residence at Regent's Park.

The US leader is set to have dinner with Theresa May, meet the Queen and visit Sandhurst on Thursday and Friday.

He is then expected to travel to Scotland and visit his golf course, Turnberry, over the weekend.

Ahead of his four-day visit, President Trump said he believed "they like me a lot in the UK".