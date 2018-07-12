- ITV Report
Donald Trump touches down on UK soil for first visit
Donald Trump has touched down on UK soil as his highly-anticipated working visit begins.
The US president landed at Stansted Airport on Thursday afternoon with First Lady Melania, just a couple of hours after delivering a speech to Nato in Brussels.
He was then whisked away by helicopter and stopped shortly after to visit the US Ambassador's residence at Regent's Park.
The US leader is set to have dinner with Theresa May, meet the Queen and visit Sandhurst on Thursday and Friday.
He is then expected to travel to Scotland and visit his golf course, Turnberry, over the weekend.
Ahead of his four-day visit, President Trump said he believed "they like me a lot in the UK".
Previously, President Trump said that the UK was going through "turmoil" and was a "hot spot" for resignations, citing the departures of David Davis and Boris Johnson.
He also came across unfazed by protests due to take place during his stay.
"I think it's fine, I think they like me a lot in the UK," he said after meeting Nato members.
"I think they agree with me on immigration. I think that's why Brexit happened."
Asked about the possibility of a hard Brexit, Mr Trump said: "I would say that Brexit is Brexit.
"The people voted to break it up so I imagine that's what they'll do but maybe they will take a different route. I just want people to be happy."
The president also said it seemed as though the UK was "getting at least partially involved back with the European Union".
"I'd like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly," he said.
President Trump has a busy itinerary planned for his trip.
He is set to attend a black-tie dinner at the Grade I-listed Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Thursday evening, as hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Mrs May and President Trump will also meet on Friday morning for a demonstration of the UK’s military muscle.
The president will then visit the prime minister's country house, Chequers, for what is being billed as “substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues”.
This could include trade tariffs, Russia and North Korea.
Donald Trump will also meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on his four day trip.
He will not, however, be honoured with a state visit, which would include an official banquet at Buckingham Palace or a carriage procession up the Mall.