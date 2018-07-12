Probe reopened into Emmett Till case which inspired US civil rights movement

The book, by Timothy B Tyson, quotes a white woman, Carolyn Donham, as acknowledging during a 2008 interview that she was not truthful when she gave evidence that Emmett grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances at a store in 1955.

But it was issued in late March following the publication last year of The Blood Of Emmett Till, a book that says a key figure in the case acknowledged lying about events preceding the killing of the 14-year-old youth from Chicago.

The federal report, sent annually to politicians under a law that bears Emmett’s name, does not indicate what the new information might be.

The case was closed in 2007, with authorities saying the suspects were dead; a state grand jury did not file any new charges.

The Justice Department told Congress in a report in March that it is reinvestigating Emmett’s killing in Money, Mississippi, in 1955 after receiving “new information”.

The US federal government has reopened its investigation into the death of Emmett Till, the black teenager whose brutal killing shocked the world and helped inspire the civil rights movement.

Two white men – Ms Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother JW Milam – were charged with murder but acquitted over the killing of Emmett, who had been staying with relatives in northern Mississippi at the time.

The men later confessed to the crime in a magazine interview, but were not retried.

Both are now dead.

Ms Donham, who turns 84 this month, lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A man who came to the door at her residence declined to comment about the FBI reopening the investigation.

Paula Johnson, co-director of an academic group that reviews unsolved civil rights killings, said she cannot think of anything other than Tyson’s book that could have prompted the Justice Department to reopen the investigation.

“We’re happy to have that be the case so that ultimately or finally someone can be held responsible for his murder,” said Ms Johnson, who leads the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University.

Deborah Watts, Emmett’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, said it is “wonderful” that the killing is getting another look but did not want to discuss details.

She said: “None of us wants to do anything that jeopardises any investigation or impedes, but we are also very interested in justice being done.”

Abducted from the home where he was staying, Emmett was beaten and shot, and his mutilated body was found weighted down with a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River.

Images of his mutilated body in a coffin gave witness to the depth of racial hatred in the Deep South and helped build momentum for subsequent civil rights campaigns.

Relatives of Emmett pushed attorney general Jeff Sessions to reopen the case last year following publication of the book.

Ms Donham, then known as Carolyn Bryant and 21 years old at the time, gave evidence in 1955 as a prospective defence witness in the trial of Bryant and Milam.