Rail boss orders passengers out of first class on ‘packed train’

A manager at a rail firm has been criticised after telling standard class ticket-holders to stay out of the first class compartment where he was sitting. Passenger Emma FitzPatrick posted a photograph of Mark Boon, Govia Thameslink Railway’s head of operations, on social media and said she was “totally shocked” when he told “all commuters to stay out of an empty first class carriage on a late and very packed train”. Mr Boon was pictured with his bag on the seat next to him on the Southern service to London Victoria on Tuesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Hundreds of passengers replied to Ms FitzPatrick’s message, with some describing his actions as “outrageous” and “disgusting”. One Twitter user accused Mr Boon of “rubbing salt in sore wounds”, while another suggested he “should have invited passengers into 1st Class, not fight with them”. GTR is the parent company of the Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express brands.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.