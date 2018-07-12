Rebel Wilson back in Australian courts in defamation appeal

Rebel Wilson has applied to Australia’s highest court to increase her payout in a defamation case against a magazine publisher.

The 38-year-old comic actress, best known for parts in the Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids movies, was awarded a national record 4.6 million Australian dollars (£2.6 million) in damages in September.

It came after a Victoria state Supreme Court jury found that German publisher Bauer Media defamed her in a series of articles in 2015 claiming she lied about her age, the origin of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

But three judges at the Court of Appeal last month upheld an appeal by Bauer and slashed Wilson’s payout to 600,000 dollars (£335,000).