Residents on Fountain estate say empty Stormont setting bad example

Undeterred by the recent disturbances, many took to the streets on Thursday to watch as the main Twelfth of July parade passed across the city and through the Fountain.

The Fountain estate in Derry’s city centre has been under attack for five consecutive nights as unrest between youths from the nearby nationalist Bogside and the police spilled into the traditionally unionist enclave.

Residents in the firing line of the recent disorder in Londonderry have placed some of the blame with the lack of government in Stormont.

One resident, Ruby Jordan, 85, said she had hoped that type of violence was over.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with the world, we thought this was all over and done with,” she said.

“I think it’s the politics of today.

“The Assembly isn’t even sitting, hospitals aren’t getting their money or the schools, what kind of example is that to be setting for young people?

“They’re making it seem like it’s us and them.

“I was born and raised in the old Fountain and people from the other side used to come up and celebrate the Twelfth with us, it’s not like that now.”

There was a heavy PSNI presence across the city on Thursday as hundreds of Orange Order members and bands marched the traditional route, past the Derry walls, despite an earlier security alert.

Police confirmed that two crude but viable devices were discovered on the city’s walls in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The devices were examined by Army bomb disposal experts after they were discovered around 3:40am. They were made safe and taken away for further examination.

No residents were evacuated and no roads were closed.

Speaking about the continuing disorder, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I am very disappointed people made a deliberate decision to go

out onto the streets and cause trouble, despite the clear message from the community.

“I am, however, thankful this morning that none of our officers, or members of the public have been injured.”

The parade passed without incident through the city and headed back to the Waterside area for speeches at Wilton Park.