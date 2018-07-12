Retro entertaining and reusable plastics top kitchen trends – retailer

Blancmange, jelly and filter coffee are set to grace dinner tables once again as “retro entertaining” becomes the latest trend, according to a UK retailer.

Sales of moulds for jelly and blancmange are up 293% on last year at kitchenware chain Lakeland while sales of classic filter coffee machines are up 30%.

The retailer has also reported significant increases in sales of alternatives to single-use plastics as consumers respond to the widespread drive to cut ocean pollution and landfill.

Sales of home carbonation machine Soda Stream are up 15% on last year, while sales of reusable water bottles are up 50% on last month alone and sales of stainless steel straws are up 61% on last year.

Refillable silicone tea bags are up 23% following reports that several tea brands use polypropylene, a sealing plastic, to keep the bags from falling apart, while paper snack bags are up 99% on last year.