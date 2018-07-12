Ryanair pilots stage strike after last-ditch talks fail to resolve row

A Ryanair strike involving its Irish-based pilots is under way after a last-ditch bid to resolve conditions of employment failed on Wednesday. Up to 30 flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled over the strike action.

A number of Ryanair’s directly employed pilots have taken to the picket line on Thursday morning after members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action last month. The union says the Dublin-based carrier is not taking its demands seriously over pay and conditions, issues over seniority and how annual leave is dealt with.

Ryanair pilots picket outside Dublin Airport Credit: Brian Lawless/PA