Salisbury cordon lifted after Novichok all-clear

A police cordon in Salisbury has been lifted after tests confirmed a man taken to hospital had not come into contact with Novichok.

Emergency services were called at 6.20pm on Thursday to the scene near Zizzi restaurant, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal had lunch before they fell ill.

Wiltshire Police said they were “taking highly precautionary measures” in dealing with the incident involving a man in his 30s because of the ongoing situation in the city and nearby Amesbury, in Wiltshire.

But after the section of Castle Street was reopened on Thursday night, the force said: “We can now confirm that there is no concern for either his health or any wider risk to the public.