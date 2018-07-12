Salisbury cordon near restaurant where Skripals had lunch

A police cordon is in place in Salisbury close to the restaurant where Sergei and Yulia Skripal had lunch before they fell ill. Wiltshire Police said they are “taking highly precautionary measures” in dealing with an incident involving a man in his 30s because of the ongoing situation in the city and nearby Amesbury, in Wiltshire. But the force said residents should not be alarmed and there is nothing to suggest there is any risk to the wider public. An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told the Press Association the man involved was a “local homeless guy” who was “sat on the floor, completely conscious, talking”.

He said he saw a paramedic at the scene climbing into a chemical suit while another “was shouting at the man to stay put and stay on the floor”. “All the police officers had rubber gloves on,” he added. Publisher George Walkley, 41, arrived on the scene at around 8pm.

He said: “I was walking through the city centre and saw emergency vehicles and they had sealed off a stretch of Castle Street in Salisbury. “There was a very heavy police presence there along with the fire service and ambulances. “Just inside that cordon between Zizzi and Tesco they had a green tent thing set up.”

