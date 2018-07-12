Street cordoned off in Salisbury after 'incident' near Zizzi

A section of road in Salisbury was sealed off by police on Thursday evening after what officers called an "incident" involving a man in his 30s.

The street was closed at around 6.20pm and officers were spotted in protective white suits after a man was found near the Zizzi restaurant in Castle Street, which was visited by Sergei and Yulia Skripal before they were taken ill with Novichok poisoning.

But just three hours later, officers reopened the road and removed the cordon, saying the man had been assessed at the local hospital and there were "no concerns" for either his health or that of the wider public.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police admitted their response "may have looked alarming", but said the "highly precautionary measures" had been necessary.