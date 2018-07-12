Scandal-hit private school has ‘transformed beyond recognition’ – headmaster

The headmaster of a top private school at the centre of a sexual abuse scandal said the culture has “transformed beyond recognition”. Five teachers have been convicted of assaulting more than 20 pupils over a period of 30 years at Christ’s Hospital School in West Sussex. Headmaster Simon Reid said the school now tries to go “to the ends of the world” to make children feel safe but there was no room for complacency.

His comments came as a third teacher, James Husband, was due to be sentenced on Friday. The 68-year-old was last week found guilty of raping and indecently assaulting a 15-year-old pupil between 1990 and 1994. Teachers Peter Webb and Peter Burr were both jailed in the last year after admitting offences against four boys each in the 1960s and 1980s. Sports coach Ajaz Karim – who went on to teach at Eton College and Queen’s – was found guilty of assaulting six girls between 1985 and 1993 and will be sentenced in August. Former school chaplain Gary Dobbie, convicted of abusing eight children as young as 12 over three years to 2001, is yet to be sentenced. Further allegations made against him are now being investigated.

Gary Dobbie (left) and James Husband (right) are yet to be sentenced. Sussex Police/PA Credit: Sussex Police/PA

In an interview with Press Association, Mr Reid said the school felt “sadness” and “sorrow” for the students, adding: “If there is anything that the verdicts and the cases have taught me and the school, it is that we need to be even more rigorous. “The processes we have in place, no matter how good they are, cannot become dusty. We can’t let complacency set in at all.” Witnesses revealed in court how the school failed to report the abuse to police and exposed the inaction of teachers, including one who attempted to dissuade a pupil from speaking out. One of Webb’s victims this week accused the school of a “cover up” as he spoke of his anger in the way staff handled the allegations at the time, claiming it was suggested he resigned over the “stress of the job”. The 47-year-old recalled how the housemaster used to sneak into boys’ dormitories at night and fondle them. Aged 13, eventually he told a friend who spoke to a teacher and Webb resigned shortly after. As an adult, he reported him to police.

Peter Webb has been jailed.