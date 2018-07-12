Square sausage ice cream to tingle taste buds

A new dessert is sure to tingle the taste buds of fans of traditional Scottish breakfast fare – square sausage ice cream.

Dairy firm Glen Urr has joined forces with Apex Hotels to reinvent the breakfast favourite, which will be on sale to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday at the chain’s Grassmarket hotel in Edinburgh.

The square sausage ice cream is served inside a brioche bun with toffee drizzle, giving the impression it is covered in brown sauce.

Chef Vladimirs Kruus said: “I have to say I’ve never worked with such an unusual ice cream.”