Stormy Daniels arrested at US strip club

American porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her lawyer has said.

Michael Avenatti said that while Daniels was performing on Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defence Act prohibits anyone who is not a family member touching a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, who was semi-nude, allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her, according to charging documents obtained by WSYX -TV.