Stormy Daniels arrested over ‘touching’ at strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a US strip club after being accused of letting patrons touch her, in violation of a state law, her lawyer said.

While Daniels was performing at Sirens, a club in Columbus, Ohio, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, lawyer Michael Avenatti said.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defence Act prohibits anyone who is not a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.