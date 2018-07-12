Stumbling Juncker helped by leaders before Nato gala dinner

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling, walking awkwardly and losing his balance several times ahead of a gala dinner at the Nato summit in Belgium.

The European Union leader was stumbling and swaying to the extent that the presidents of Finland and Ukraine, among others, had to help keep the 63-year-old upright.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also stepped in to guide Mr Juncker at the event in Brussels on Wednesday night.