Thousands still in shelters after deadly flooding in Japan

More than 7,000 people are still in evacuation shelters and many more are struggling with basic needs after severe flooding and landslides last week in western Japan that caused at least 200 deaths. The disastrously heavy rainfall caused damage over a widespread area, with most of the deaths in and around Hiroshima. Power and water outages were common and damage to roads and railway tracks disrupted deliveries of food and relief supplies.

Family members watch a search operation at the site of a landslide in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture Credit: Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP

Water shortages were even affecting some of the evacuation centres, which are usually priority destinations for relief supplies. Takao Kusunoki, an evacuee staying at a high school in Ehime, said he has not been able to take a bath for four days and could only clean himself with a wet towel. “I’m so sweaty and I want to take a bath as soon as possible,” he told the Mainichi newspaper. “We need our water system restored.” Floodwaters have subsided in most places but left behind massive debris including broken trees, furniture and mangled cars that still need to be moved out of the way. Disrupted distribution systems are keeping lives in the disaster zone difficult. Convenience stores are open for fewer hours and dozens of outlets of major chains were closed due to delayed deliveries, supply shortages or flooding in Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime.

Landslides in Kure, Hiroshima prefecture, south-western Japan Credit: Kyodo News via AP