Trouble flares for a fifth straight night in Londonderry

On Wednesday night youths armed with petrol bombs and stones threw missiles into the nearby unionist Fountain estate and at police stationed on the city’s historic walls.

The latest disturbances came a day after dissident republicans were blamed for firing at police with an automatic weapon in the area.

The disorder again centred on the nationalist Bogside area of Derry.

Trouble has flared for a fifth consecutive night in Londonderry.

A fire was also started at the bottom of the flyover in the Bogside. Young people were seen stoking the burning wooden pallets, preventing cars from entering or exiting the roadway.

Earlier, police blamed dissident republican terrorists for firing a volley of automatic gunfire on officers.

Six shots were fired at officers close to the city’s famous walls on Tuesday night.

None of the officers were injured and the bullets were found both in the walls themselves and nearby trees.

It is believed the shots were automatic gunfire which came from the vicinity of the Bogside Inn.

Around 16 petrol bombs and five paint bombs were also thrown close to the walls and at police patrols.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are treating the incident as attempted murder.

District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said they believe dissident republicans fired the shots, and engineered the recent disorder.

“Officers who were in the city last night to deliver a community safety operation are wakening up this morning trying to come to terms with what could have been,” he said earlier on Wednesday.

“We are offering them every support.