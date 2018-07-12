Trump claims victory in battle over Nato allies’ defence spending

Donald Trump has proclaimed victory in his battle to get Nato allies to contribute more to the costs of collective defence at the end of a stormy summit of alliance leaders. Following an emergency session at the alliance headquarters in Brussels to discuss his demands, the US president said the other members have agreed an unprecedented increase in defence spending. However there were few specific details while French President Emmanuel Macron immediately disputed his suggestion they had agreed in future to go beyond the existing Nato target to spend 2% of GDP on defence. Mr Trump, who on Wednesday singled out Germany in a blistering attack on its record, said he had made clear in Thursday’s emergency session that he was “extremely unhappy” with what had been on the table so far.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed there had been a “frank and open” discussion, but Mr Macron denied reports that the president had threatened to pull out of the 69-year-old Western alliance if he did not get his way. “President Trump never at any moment, either in public or in private, threatened to withdraw from Nato,” he said. Earlier Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt backed Mr Trump’s demands for allies which were not hitting the 2% target to do more. “We think President Trump is basically right that the foundation of a successful alliance is fair contributions by all parties,” he said. “Britain is one of a minority of Nato countries that does spend 2%, but for Nato to be sustainable and successful going forward, all countries need to to step up to the plate.” Mr Trump insisted that he had always been a strong supporter of Nato, but had made clear over the course of the two days his deep dissatisfaction with the way it was operating.

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Brussels Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP