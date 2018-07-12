Emmanuel Macron rubbishes Donald Trump's increased Nato spending claim

Donald Trump's claim that Nato allies have agreed to increase defence spending has been rubbished by Emmanuel Macron.

The US president praised himself as a "very stable genius" after allegedly convincing members to boost contributions beyond 2% of GDP.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump appeared pleased to have secured the extra cash after years of the burden falling on America.

But just minutes later, the French president poured scorn on the claim.

President Macron said: "There is a communique that was published yesterday. It's very detailed.

"It confirms the goal of 2% by 2024. That's all."