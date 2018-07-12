- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Heavy showers easing tonight, but thunderstorms tomorrow
This Evening and Tonight: Heavy showers will ease in Wales and England during the evening, leaving a dry night for most, although the odd light shower can't be ruled out. It will stay warm overnight for many, but a touch fresher in northern Scotland.
Friday: Heavy and thundery showers will develop in England and Wales, although some places will stay dry with warm sunny spells. Dry but cloudy in Northern Ireland. Sunshine and showers Scotland.