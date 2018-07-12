- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Heavy showers will ease in Wales and England during the evening
Heavy showers will ease in Wales and England during the evening, leaving a dry night for most, although the odd light shower can't be ruled out. It will stay warm overnight for many, but a touch fresher in northern Scotland. Into Friday. Heavy and thundery showers will develop in England and Wales, although some places will stay dry with warm sunny spells. Dry but cloudy in Northern Ireland. Sunshine and showers Scotland.