- ITV Report
What the papers say – July 12
Heartbreak for the England side in Moscow leads the Thursday papers as Gareth Southgate’s men were beaten 2-1 by Croatia after extra time.
The Times features scenes from the semi-final match with the headline “Pride of Lions”, while the paper’s front page leads with Donald Trump’s calls for Nato allies to double their defence spending.
The Daily Telegraph also carries the “Pride of Lions” headline, with their main story on another of Mr Trump’s remarks – when he claimed Germany was “totally controlled by Russia”.
The Guardian carries a picture of Southgate embracing Kyle Walker with the headline “End of the dream”.
The Financial Times carries a story claiming Theresa May has halted plans for a close relationship with the EU for financial services post-Brexit.
The Metro runs with football – calling the defeat a “kick in the Balkans”.
The i carries a picture of captain Harry Kane with the caption “heartbreak” alongside a story previewing Mr Trump’s arrival in the UK.
The Daily Mirror says they are “proud” of England’s heroes after the defeat.
The Daily Mail reports the head of water regulator Ofwat said the days of people using tap water for gardening and washing the car will one day come to an end.
The Daily Express has a picture of Southgate and England players applauding the fans after their Croatia game.
And the Daily Star says the “brave lions” were close to “final glory”.