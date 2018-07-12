Wimbledon turns to F1 for inspiration on improving queue experience

Wimbledon bosses are looking at how the queue experience can be improved for fans, taking inspiration from Formula 1. Every year thousands of people queue day after day for a chance to see the world’s top tennis stars battle it out at the Championships. Some of the most dedicated set up camp in a bid to secure their place at the front of the queue. While people tend to be in good spirits, the wait can be very long and tiring.

Alexandra Willis, All England Lawn Tennis Club head of communications, content and digital, said they were looking at how the queue could be improved. Referring to Formula 1 setting up fan festivals at grands prix, she added: “Seeing other sports push the boundaries like that is great for Wimbledon because it challenges us to see what we should be doing”. “People do come to Wimbledon for the tennis, but they also come for the experience. “We have been looking at how to improve the queue experience and now there is wifi in the queue, there are screens and we do entertain people while they are waiting.”

Spectators relax in the queue Credit: Nigel French/PA