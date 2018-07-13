12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election

The US justice department has announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offences during the 2016 presidential election.

The indictments were announced by deputy US attorney general Rod Rosenstein as part of the ongoing special counsel probe into potential co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Russians are accused of hacking into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

Mr Rosenstein said the intelligence agents stole information on 500,000 US voters after hacking a state US election board.