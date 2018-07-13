Anti-Trump protesters in Windsor: We feel sorry for Queen having to host

Anti-Donald Trump protesters have sympathised with the Queen for having to host the US president for tea at Windsor Castle.

While London had the Trump blimp, Windsor saw demonstrators holding a sea of colourful placards with one saying: “Beware Ma’am He’s a Sociopath”.

Around a hundred protesters gathered close to the walls of Windsor Castle hoping to catch a glimpse of the president when he arrives later and make their feelings known.

Jenni Collins, 36, said: “It’s important to show up and show that we’re upset we’re engaging with Trump, and have put him on this level of pomp and ceremony.

“I especially feel for the poor old Queen having to have him to tea.”