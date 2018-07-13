Bankers, lawyers and PR firms to pocket £340m from Comcast-Sky deal

Bankers, lawyers and PR firms are poised for a bumper £339 million pay day if Comcast triumphs in its takeover bid for broadcaster Sky.

Documents released on Friday reveal the likes of Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Barclays will share in multimillion-pound fees if the £26 billion deal goes through.

Those offering financial and corporate broking advice will together receive up to £38 million from Comcast alone, and those billing for “financial arrangements” are set to net a cool £170 million.

Comcast’s PR firm Tulchan will share in the near £7.7 million earmarked for public relations advice, while its lawyers Freshfields and David Polk will be pocketing part of the £24 million linked to legal costs.

The accountants and firms providing Comcast with tax advice are set for a smaller £636,000 payout.

In total, Comcast is expecting to pay fees of up to £243 million.

Sky will pay out nearly £96 million for similar services, with up to £61.5 million set for financial and corporate broking advice, while its public relations advisers will receive £5 million.

The figures are the latest to come out of a takeover saga that has pitted Comcast against rival bidder 21st Century Fox.