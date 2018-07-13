Bishop pleads for calm as hundreds protest against violence

The Bishop of Derry has pleaded for calm in the city, telling those involved in clashes with police that nothing can be built with petrol bombs. Hundreds of people from across Londonderry turned out at a rally to protest against the six nights of violence in the Bogside area of the city. Residents, clergy members including Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown and politicians from across the divide turned out at Butcher Gate, the spot where police Land Rovers were attacked with petrol bombs on Thursday night.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald (centre right) and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill arrive for the rally Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Bishop McKeown said: “This last week has been a stressful time for everyone in the community. “We in leadership need to remember that a lot of our young people feel left behind. “This great city will not be drawn back to the years of suffering and loss. “Nothing can be built with petrol bombs and stones thrown in anger. “The people of Derry deserve so much better than violence.”

The Catholic Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown pleaded for calm Credit: Brian Lawless/PA