Chris Packham calls for action to reverse decline in nature

Action is needed across the board, from wildlife-friendly gardens to “pop-up conservation” sites, to reverse declines in UK nature, TV naturalist Chris Packham has urged. The situation for nature is “critical”, with species from hedgehogs to turtle doves on the brink, the TV presenter warned. Speaking as his “bioblitz” campaign of visiting 50 sites across the UK in 10 days gets under way, Packham said nature reserves were not enough to protect wildlife.

The “bioblitz” events involve experts and members of the public recording all the wildlife at a site in a short period of time to get a snapshot of how nature is doing. As well as visiting nature reserves, such as Woodberry Wetlands – a London Wildlife Trust site in north east London, the bioblitz events take in other areas where there is less expectation of seeing lots of wildlife, he said. “The underlying message for this campaign is that nature reserves are not enough, using nature reserves to look after our environment has failed because we know that most of our major habitats are in decline and many of the species that live there. “So it’s about looking in farm fields, on rail verges, in allotments, in community spaces and gardens and the breadth of our resources where nature can prosper if it has an opportunity. “We’re going out to take a realistic snapshot of the health of the UK’s countryside.”

