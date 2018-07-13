Dangerous driver who rammed police car jailed

A dangerous driver who rammed a police car into the central reservation during a 40-minute pursuit has been jailed for 18 months. Northumbria Police released dramatic dashcam footage of the incident in North Tyneside which the force said could have been fatal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Wanted man Martin Jobes, 47, ignored the blue lights and sirens during a 10 mile attempt to stop him, and slammed into a traffic car as police boxed in his Audi A4 on the A19. He had been spotted at a petrol station at 9.30pm on March 3 and Jobes refused to stop and picked up speed as he drove through busy estates in Annitsford before heading onto the dual-carriageway. One police car got in front and one was at his side in a box manoeuvre but Jobes rammed the BMW into the barrier, causing a write-off.

The Northumbria Police BMW was written off after being smashed into the central reservation Credit: Northumbria Police/PA

He continued to flee and reached 120mph before eventually abandoning his vehicle near to Stannington in Northumberland. He was arrested by police on foot and was charged with dangerous driving and having no insurance. Jobes, of Howlett Hall Road, Scotswood, Newcastle, admitted the offences on Thursday, Northumbria Police said, and he was jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Martin Jobes, 47, from Scotswood, Newcastle, who has been jailed Credit: Northumbria Police/PA