Disrespectful and divisive: Reaction to Donald Trump’s latest Brexit broadside

US president Donald Trump has been accused of “disrespecting” the nation after his latest intervention on Brexit.

Mr Trump, who is due to meet Theresa May at her Chequers residence on Friday, was heavily critical of the deal thrashed out by the Cabinet at the 16th century manor house, saying it called into question any future UK-US trade deal.

He told The Sun: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal.”