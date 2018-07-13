Donald Trump heaps praise on PM hours after criticising her leadership

Donald Trump has heaped praise on “incredible” Theresa May and hailed UK-US relations as the “highest level of special” hours after incendiary comments criticising her premiership.

After intensive talks at Chequers in the wake of an interview in which he said the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans would kill off a trade deal with America, the US president told Mrs May “whatever you do is OK with me” but urged her to “make sure we can trade together”.

Protesters gathered in central London to denounce the visit for stoking “division along fault lines of fear and hatred”.

But well away from the noisy demonstrations, Mr Trump and Mrs May took questions from reporters.

The president said Mrs May “can’t walk away” from exit talks with the European Union, though suggested she could use other methods to secure a good deal.