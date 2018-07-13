Donald Trump is given Scottish family tree by Theresa May

Donald Trump was presented with an illustrated ancestral chart capturing his Scottish heritage by Theresa May, as they met for talks.

The family tree traces the US president’s lineage through his mother, Mary Anne Macleod, who was born in 1912 on the Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides.

It follows her family on both sides back three generations through official records and old parish registers.

The family line goes back on the paternal side to the birth of Mr Trump’s great, great, great grandfather, Kenneth Macleod, born near Stornoway in 1776 – the year of the US declaration of independence.